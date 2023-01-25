search
Donald Trump "wins" club championship - despite missing first round

Golf News

Donald Trump "wins" club championship - despite missing first round

By Michael McEwan25 January, 2023
Donald Trump has declared himself the winner of the Senior Club Championship and Trump International Golf Club in Florida – despite not playing in the opening round.  

The Daily Mail is reporting that the former US president arrived late to the tournament after attending a funeral 600 miles away in North Carolina whilst the first round was taking place.

Those taking part arrived for the second day’s play to see the 76-year-old's name at the top of the leaderboard with 40 Stableford points – five more than his nearest challenger.

• Rory McIlroy blasts Patrick Reed

• BBC 'set to cut remaining ties' with The Masters

He reportedly told tournament organisers that he had played a “strong round” on the course last Thursday, two days before the competition got formally under way, and decided that would count as his first round score.

Afterwards, Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to share his “success” with followers.

He said it was a “great honor” to have won “on one of the best courses in the country, in Palm Beach County”, added: “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight.

"The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher.

"You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina - most others don’t.

• Gareth Bale to make PGA Tour debut next week

• LIV Golf League: Full 2023 schedule confirmed

"You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

In March last year, the 45th president of the United States issued a statement to announce that he’d had a hole-in-one – also at Trump International in West Palm Beach – whilst playing in the company of four-time major champion Ernie Els.

“I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind with approximately five feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole,” wrote Trump.

