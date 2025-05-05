Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One of Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland will stage a DP World Tour event for the first time this summer.

The US president, who has made it his mission to bring The Open back to Turnberry, for now will have to settle for a top-level event coming to his other prestigious venue in August.

The DP World Tour’s website currently has an ‘unnamed European event’ listed on August 7 – a date that had been set for the now cancelled Czech Masters.

But it is understood that Wentworth HQ are now preparing to announce a replacement event at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen.

• Rory McIlroy drops hint on Masters Champions Dinner menu

• ‘I hate it’ – PGA Tour winner hits out at controversial new format

The Times reports that a $3million (£2.25million) prize purse has been set for the event at the Trump-owned course, an occasion will now doubt attract interest beyond fans of the former European Tour.

The Aberdeenshire layout staged the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship last season, but this is the first time the Trump course will welcome the DP World Tour in a regular event.

The tournament will clash with the FedEx St Jude Championship in the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoffs, as well as the LIV Golf’s stop in Chicago.

• Historic Scottish golf course ripped apart by ‘disgusting’ vandals

• LIV Golf makes surprise format change

It still appears unlikely at this stage, however, that Trump will get his ultimate wish of bringing The Open back to Turnberry.

The R&A has long taken the hardline stance that they will not bring the major to the iconic Ayrshire links whilst the focus is on its owner rather than the championship itself.

The Guardian reported last month that senior government officials have asked the R&A about the feasibility of Turnberry hosting golf’s oldest major as early as 2028.

But new R&A chief executive Mark Darbon stated that “there are definitely some logistical and commercial challenges that we face” concerning the infrastructure if Turnberry was to host the Open for the first time since 2009.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.