DONE DEAL! Patrick Reed no longer an equipment free agent

Brooks Koepka signing for Srixon in November left Patrick Reed as, arguably, the highest-profile equipment free agent on tour.



But no longer.

The former Masters champion has been snapped up by PXG ahead of the opening PGA Tour event of 2022.

He joins two-time major winner Zach Johnson, Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak and Austin Ernst in the so-called ‘PXG Troops’ line-up.

“PXG is such a natural fit for me,” said Reed. “I love the message they send and the brand they have built, and that takes a great team. I’m so excited to be a part of the PXG Troops and for what is to come.”



The terms of the deal are unclear but it appears as though the world No.25 will, at the very least, wear a PXG hat on tour and use the Scottsdale-based brand’s GEN4 driver.

Reed had been spotted using the driver on tour prior to Christmas.

“The new GEN4 drivers are in a close of their own,” he added. “I love the launch, workability and spin. The sound is pure and you feel like you can just unleash it.

“Safe to say, I’m very excited about this year.”

Nailing down Reed is a massive coup for PXG, founded in September 2014 by dot.com billionaire and philanthropist Bob Parsons.



A winner of nine PGA Tour titles, Reed has been an equipment free agent for a number of years. Indeed, as recently as October, he was using an eclectic mix of clubs that included a Titleist driver, TaylorMade 3-wood and Callaway hybrid. That’s to say nothing of his ‘signature’ Grindworks irons, Reed reportedly having joined the Japanese firm as an advisor and collaborator in 2019.

The 31-year-old gets his year underway at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii alongside reigning Open champ Collin Morikawa.