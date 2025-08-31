Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

They say time heals all wounds. Hal Sutton might beg to differ.

More than two decades on from presiding over a record defeat for the United States in the 2004 Ryder Cup, the major champion still harbours resentment over the way he was treated by the PGA of America and one of his star men, Phil Mickelson.

Sutton’s side was thrashed 18.5-9.5 at Oakland Hills by Bernhard Langer’s inspired Euros, with the American skipper’s decision to pair bitter rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson twice on the opening day routinely pinpointed as the reason for the rout.

Sutton, though, insists that people don’t have all of the info.

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered – issue 225, available now from all good newsagents and on Apple News+ – the 67-year-old reflected on a week he says he’s “tried to block out of my life”.

The biggest problem, he says? Mickelson’s decision to change equipment shortly before the match.

“Here’s the truth,” he said. “If the guys don’t play well, you can’t pair past that. It’s impossible to pair past poor play.

“From the outset, Phil asked me ten times a day who he was going to be paired with. He knew he was disadvantaged because he didn’t know how far the ball was going, he didn’t know what his clubs were doing. He wanted help. He was really wanting help. I look back at that and I think, you know what, we should have cut them clean.

“On the Wednesday, he was out on the other course to try and figure how far the ball was going. He wasn’t even going to play golf. He didn’t play a practice round that day.

“I said to him, ‘There’s 35,000 people here to watch Phil Mickelson play and you’re going to go out on the other golf course?’”

Sutton added that Mickelson’s behaviour “really hurt the team” and “caused a lot of tension”.

“The Ryder Cup requires you not to be selfish,” he continued. “That’s the difference between the European and the American teams. They come together. It definitely hurt.

“All I can tell you is I was glad when the week was over with. I honestly don’t think I have the courage to say what I really think [about Mickelson].

“Had the PGA of America told the real story, I wonder if LIV would have carried the weight that it did with Phil. It might have changed the whole course of the way things went.

“Phil even blamed me in 2016. I went to Hazeltine and they asked: ‘How much does a captain make a difference?’ He said, ‘Well, I didn’t even know the ball I had to play with.’ He was talking about Tiger’s ball. Why hell, he didn’t even know the ball he brought up there! Yet he’s still dropping people into grease. Are you kidding me? When will he face the truth?

“The PGA of America tried to not talk about it. ‘That was never the issue.’ But it was an issue and we all knew it. They swept it under the rug. It was very frustrating.”

Read the full interview with Hal Sutton in issue 225 of bunkered, on-sale now from all good newsagents and stockists.