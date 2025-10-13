Sign up for our daily newsletter
This week’s inaugural DP World India Championship will offer the biggest prize money purse for a professional golf event in India.
Delhi Golf Club is set to host the Tour’s new event, which will be headlined by European Ryder Cup winners Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.
It’s a big week for the Northern Irishman, in particular, with only two events left before the season-ending playoffs in the Middle East. After Marco Penge won in Spain last week, McIlroy’s lead at the top of the Race to Dubai has shrunk. He is chasing down Colin Montgomerie’s record eight Order of Merit titles.
Fleetwood and Lowry, meanwhile, aren’t in the top 70, meaning they’d ordinarily miss out on the Tour’s playoffs. However, a DP World Tour loophole grants all Ryder Cup players entry There are several other big names on the DP World Tour, however, who haven’t yet qualified.
As well as potentially booking a place in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the winner this week will bank $680,000 from the $4 million total prize purse. Just over $400,000 will go the second-place finisher, while third will bank $252,000.
More than 20 Indian golfers are in the lineup that also includes PGA Tour stars Ben Griffin and recent French Open winner Michael Kim.
Here’s the full prize money payout for the 2025 DP World India Championship…
DP World India Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $680,000
2. $440,000
3. $252,000
4. $200,000
5. $169,600
6. $140,000
7. $120,000
8. $100,000
9. $89,600
10. $80,000
11. $73,600
12. $68,800
13. $64,400
14. $61,200
15. $58,800
16. $56,400
17. $54,000
18. $51,600
19. $49,600
20. $47,000
21. $46,400
22. $45,200
23. $44,000
24. $42,800
25. $41,600
26. $40,400
27. $39,200
28. $38,000
29. $36,800
30. $35,600
31. $34,400
32. $33,200
33. $32,000
34. $30,800
35. $29,600
36. $28,400
37. $27,600
38. $26,800
39. $26,000
40. $25,200
41. $24,400
42. $23,600
43. $22,800
44. $22,000
45. $21,200
46. $20,400
47. $19,600
48. $18,800
49. $18,000
50. $17,200
51. $16,400
52. $15,600
53. $14,800
54. $14,000
55. $13,600
56. $13,200
57. $12,800
58. $12,400
59. $12,000
60. $11,600
61. $11,200
62. $10,800
63. $10,400
64. $10,000
65. $9,600
66. $9,200
67. $8,800
68. $8,400
69. $8,000
70. $7,600
