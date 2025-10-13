Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

This week’s inaugural DP World India Championship will offer the biggest prize money purse for a professional golf event in India.

Delhi Golf Club is set to host the Tour’s new event, which will be headlined by European Ryder Cup winners Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

It’s a big week for the Northern Irishman, in particular, with only two events left before the season-ending playoffs in the Middle East. After Marco Penge won in Spain last week, McIlroy’s lead at the top of the Race to Dubai has shrunk. He is chasing down Colin Montgomerie’s record eight Order of Merit titles.

Fleetwood and Lowry, meanwhile, aren’t in the top 70, meaning they’d ordinarily miss out on the Tour’s playoffs. However, a DP World Tour loophole grants all Ryder Cup players entry There are several other big names on the DP World Tour, however, who haven’t yet qualified.

As well as potentially booking a place in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the winner this week will bank $680,000 from the $4 million total prize purse. Just over $400,000 will go the second-place finisher, while third will bank $252,000.

More than 20 Indian golfers are in the lineup that also includes PGA Tour stars Ben Griffin and recent French Open winner Michael Kim.

Here’s the full prize money payout for the 2025 DP World India Championship…

DP World India Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $680,000

2. $440,000

3. $252,000

4. $200,000

5. $169,600

6. $140,000

7. $120,000

8. $100,000

9. $89,600

10. $80,000

11. $73,600

12. $68,800

13. $64,400

14. $61,200

15. $58,800

16. $56,400

17. $54,000

18. $51,600

19. $49,600

20. $47,000

21. $46,400

22. $45,200

23. $44,000

24. $42,800

25. $41,600

26. $40,400

27. $39,200

28. $38,000

29. $36,800

30. $35,600

31. $34,400

32. $33,200

33. $32,000

34. $30,800

35. $29,600

36. $28,400

37. $27,600

38. $26,800

39. $26,000

40. $25,200

41. $24,400

42. $23,600

43. $22,800

44. $22,000

45. $21,200

46. $20,400

47. $19,600

48. $18,800

49. $18,000

50. $17,200

51. $16,400

52. $15,600

53. $14,800

54. $14,000

55. $13,600

56. $13,200

57. $12,800

58. $12,400

59. $12,000

60. $11,600

61. $11,200

62. $10,800

63. $10,400

64. $10,000

65. $9,600

66. $9,200

67. $8,800

68. $8,400

69. $8,000

70. $7,600