The DP World Tour has unveiled a brand-new tournament that will join the 2025 schedule.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India, the DP World India Championship will run as part of the ‘Back 9’ on the Race to Dubai.

Taking place at the historic Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19, the tournament will boast a $4 million prize fund – the ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India.

“We are delighted to extend our commitment to golf in India by establishing the new DP World India Championship alongside our valued partner DP World,” said Ben Cowen, DP World Tour Chief Tournament & Operations Officer.

“DP World have been crucial to the development of this exciting new event, and we look forward to building on our shared vision to grow the game in the country.

“Our thanks also go to Delhi Golf Club for giving us the opportunity to return to such an iconic venue this October.”

Mr Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India, said: “The inaugural DP World India Championship is a landmark moment for Indian golf and a true reflection of India’s rising stature on the international golfing stage.

“We look forward to working jointly with our partners at the DP World Tour in making the event a grand success.

“The tournament provides a great opportunity for our professionals to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world and gain valuable international exposure.

“A world-class field vying for a record prize purse and playing at a top-notch international venue such as Delhi Golf Club makes for a spectacle for Indian golf fans. The event will greatly contribute to further popularising the sport in our country.”

The announcement follows the recent staging of the Hero Indian Open, won by former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra.

Meanwhile, the new event will mark the tour’s return to Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016 and will be the eighth of nine events in the ‘Back 9’ phase.

Mr Raj Khosla, President of the Delhi Golf Club, said: “We look forward to welcoming the DP World India Championship, where golfers from across the world shall not only get a chance to showcase their golfing skills, but also enjoy the magnificent scenic beauty of Delhi Golf Club.

“I would draw special attention to the uniqueness of Delhi Golf Club, in that this wonderful course is inter-weaved between approximately 500-year-old Lodhi era monuments, offering a fabulous old-world charm while retaining a city-centre location that is easily accessible for golf fans.”

