DP World Tour Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

DP World Tour Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall11 November, 2022
DP World Tour Championship DP World Tour preview Betting Tips golf on TV
Dp World Tour Championship Betting Tips Preview How To Watch

It all comes down to this.

The 2022 DP World Tour season reaches its finale this week with the tour championship in Dubai.

Only the top 50 players from this year’s tour rankings make it to Jumeirah, meaning it’s the cream of the crop doing battle in the end-of-season showdown.

It’s still all to play for, too. Rory McIlroy leads the way, but Ryan Fox and Matt Fitzpatrick are breathing down his neck.

An all-star field will do battle in the desert. Keep reading for all your need-to-know info...

DP World Tour Championship details

Course: Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Course stats: 7,675 yards, par 72

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa

Purse: $10,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,666,660

DP World Tour Championship betting tips

Here’s how the favourites stack up...

Rory McIlroy 7/2

Jon Rahm 9/2

Matt Fitzpatrick 9/1

Viktor Hovland 11/1

Shane Lowry 14/1

Tommy Fleetwood 14/1

Tyrrell Hatton 16/1

Jordan Smith 28/1

Ryan Fox 28/1

Rasmus Hojgaard 28/1

The bunkered Bet

Rasmus Hojgaard (28/1): The young Dane is hovering menacingly at 17 in the rankings. His distance could be a key factor.

DP World Tour Championship: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports will be showing it live in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

