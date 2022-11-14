DP World Tour Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It all comes down to this.
The 2022 DP World Tour season reaches its finale this week with the tour championship in Dubai.
Only the top 50 players from this year’s tour rankings make it to Jumeirah, meaning it’s the cream of the crop doing battle in the end-of-season showdown.
It’s still all to play for, too. Rory McIlroy leads the way, but Ryan Fox and Matt Fitzpatrick are breathing down his neck.
An all-star field will do battle in the desert. Keep reading for all your need-to-know info...
DP World Tour Championship details
Course: Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates
Course stats: 7,675 yards, par 72
Defending champion: Collin Morikawa
Purse: $10,000,000
Winner’s share: $1,666,660
DP World Tour Championship betting tips
Here’s how the favourites stack up...
Rory McIlroy 7/2
Jon Rahm 9/2
Matt Fitzpatrick 9/1
Viktor Hovland 11/1
Shane Lowry 14/1
Tommy Fleetwood 14/1
Tyrrell Hatton 16/1
Jordan Smith 28/1
Ryan Fox 28/1
Rasmus Hojgaard 28/1
The bunkered Bet
Rasmus Hojgaard (28/1): The young Dane is hovering menacingly at 17 in the rankings. His distance could be a key factor.
⏳— DP World Tour Championship (@dpwtc) November 10, 2022
Just one week until the stars of the @DPWorldTour descend upon Dubai for the #DPWTC!#RolexSeriespic.twitter.com/EHPtLj6QkQ
DP World Tour Championship: How to watch on TV
Sky Sports will be showing it live in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.