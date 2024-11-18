Sign up for our daily newsletter
The DP World Tour Championship prize money was a seasonal high, and Rory McIlroy ended his season on one, too.
McIlroy, 35, claimed tour win number 18, his third in this event and a sixth Race to Dubai crown at the Earth Course.
He moved alongside hero Seve Ballesteros and has set his sights on breaking Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Order of Merit titles.
“I’ve just won my third in a row, and I’ve really made it a priority of my schedule over the last few years to give myself the best chance coming into the end of the year to win the Race to Dubai,” he said.
“I don’t see that being any different for the foreseeable future.”
The win in Dubai, meanwhile, banked McIlroy another $3 million, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only other player to net a seven-figure payout.
Here’s how much each player earned at Jumeirah Golf Estates…
DP World Tour Championship 2024: Prize money
WINNER: Rory McIlroy, $3,000,000
2: Rasmus Hojgaard, $1,270,000
T3: Shane Lowry, $554,333.33
T3: Adam Scott, $554,333.33
T3: Antoine Rozner, $554,333.33
6: Tyrrell Hatton, $316,000
T7: Robert MacIntyre, $209,625
T7: Keita Nakajima, $209,625
T7: Joaquin Niemann, $209,625
T7: Jesper Svensson, $209,625
T11: Matt Wallace, $143,000
T11: Tom McKibbin, $143,000
13: Adrian Otaegui, $128,000
T14: Sam Bairstow, $117,000
T14: Laurie Canter, $117,000
T16: Tommy Fleetwood, $105,250
T16: Johannes Veerman, $105,250
T16: Paul Waring, $105,250
T19: Romain Langasque, $89,900
T19: Jorge Campillo, $89,900
T19: Jordan Smith, $89,900
T19: Ewen Ferguson, $89,900
T19: Guido Migliozzi, $89,900
T24: Andy Sullivan, $78,875
T24: Alex Fitzpatrick, $78,875
T24: Min Woo Lee, $78,875
T24: Thorbjørn Olesen, $78,875
T28: Darius Van Driel, $72,125
T28: Rikuya Hoshino, $72,125
T30: Adrian Meronk, $65,375
T30: Matteo Manassero, $65,375
T30: Thriston Lawrence, $65,375
T30: Ugo Coussaud, $65,375
T34: Matthew Jordan, $54,500
T34: Justin Rose, $54,500
T34: Julien Guerrier, $54,500
T34: Nacho Elvira, $54,500
T34: Yannik Paul, $54,500
T34: Frederic Lacroix, $54,500
T40: Joe Dean, $47,750
T40: Niklas Norgaard, $47,750
42: Sebastian Soderberg, $45,500
43: Daniel Brown, $44,000
44: David Ravetto, $42,500
45: Francesco Laporta, $41,000
46: Dan Bradbury, $39,500
47: Billy Horschel, $38,000
48: Angel Hidalgo, $36,500
T49: Connor Syme, $34,250
T49: Aaron Cockerill, $34,250
