The DP World Tour Championship prize money was a seasonal high, and Rory McIlroy ended his season on one, too.

McIlroy, 35, claimed tour win number 18, his third in this event and a sixth Race to Dubai crown at the Earth Course.

He moved alongside hero Seve Ballesteros and has set his sights on breaking Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Order of Merit titles.

“I’ve just won my third in a row, and I’ve really made it a priority of my schedule over the last few years to give myself the best chance coming into the end of the year to win the Race to Dubai,” he said.

“I don’t see that being any different for the foreseeable future.”

The win in Dubai, meanwhile, banked McIlroy another $3 million, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only other player to net a seven-figure payout.

Here’s how much each player earned at Jumeirah Golf Estates…

DP World Tour Championship 2024: Prize money

WINNER: Rory McIlroy, $3,000,000

2: Rasmus Hojgaard, $1,270,000

T3: Shane Lowry, $554,333.33

T3: Adam Scott, $554,333.33

T3: Antoine Rozner, $554,333.33

6: Tyrrell Hatton, $316,000

T7: Robert MacIntyre, $209,625

T7: Keita Nakajima, $209,625

T7: Joaquin Niemann, $209,625

T7: Jesper Svensson, $209,625

T11: Matt Wallace, $143,000

T11: Tom McKibbin, $143,000

13: Adrian Otaegui, $128,000

T14: Sam Bairstow, $117,000

T14: Laurie Canter, $117,000

T16: Tommy Fleetwood, $105,250

T16: Johannes Veerman, $105,250

T16: Paul Waring, $105,250

T19: Romain Langasque, $89,900

T19: Jorge Campillo, $89,900

T19: Jordan Smith, $89,900

T19: Ewen Ferguson, $89,900

T19: Guido Migliozzi, $89,900

T24: Andy Sullivan, $78,875

T24: Alex Fitzpatrick, $78,875

T24: Min Woo Lee, $78,875

T24: Thorbjørn Olesen, $78,875

T28: Darius Van Driel, $72,125

T28: Rikuya Hoshino, $72,125

T30: Adrian Meronk, $65,375

T30: Matteo Manassero, $65,375

T30: Thriston Lawrence, $65,375

T30: Ugo Coussaud, $65,375

T34: Matthew Jordan, $54,500

T34: Justin Rose, $54,500

T34: Julien Guerrier, $54,500

T34: Nacho Elvira, $54,500

T34: Yannik Paul, $54,500

T34: Frederic Lacroix, $54,500

T40: Joe Dean, $47,750

T40: Niklas Norgaard, $47,750

42: Sebastian Soderberg, $45,500

43: Daniel Brown, $44,000

44: David Ravetto, $42,500

45: Francesco Laporta, $41,000

46: Dan Bradbury, $39,500

47: Billy Horschel, $38,000

48: Angel Hidalgo, $36,500

T49: Connor Syme, $34,250

T49: Aaron Cockerill, $34,250