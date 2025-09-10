Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As part of its global schedule for the 2026 season, the DP World Tour has announced that a Donald Trump-owned course will stage the next Irish Open.

After Rory McIlroy’s memorable victory at the K Club last week, the historic national open will now head to the Trump International Golf Links in County Clare.

McIlroy will therefore defend his title on a course in which he is yet to play.

“I might have gone there for dinner once while I was down playing Lahinch at some point,” he said recently.

“If were to go there, I’d have no problem,” he said recently. “You know, the Scottish Championship was played at a Trump property near Aberdeen there a few weeks ago and looked like it was a great event.”

The move to Doonbeg was confirmed as part of a 42-tournament calendar across 25 countries next year.

There will be new event in the 2026 schedule, with the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship taking place from May 7-10 in Barcelona.

That event coincides with the announcement that the Ryder Cup will be staged at Camiral in Catalunya in 2031.

A record prize purse of $157.5million (outside the majors) is up for grabs, $4million more than last year’s total fund.

DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings said: “Our 2026 schedule once again showcases our global talent in global destinations as we celebrate the diversity of the courses and cultures we visit.

“The five Global Swings, the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs provide a compelling season-long narrative on the Race to Dubai, comprising many historic national Opens and international events that have an enduring appeal to our members and our fans.”