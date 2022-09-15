DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update

The BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday, the DP World Tour has confirmed.

Play was halted before the conclusion of round one due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with no golf taking place on Friday.

As a result of the suspension of play, the tournament will be reduced to 54 holes.

The second round will begin at 6.40am on Saturday, and players yet to finish their first 18 holes will do so from 7.30 starting from their position on the course when play was stopped.

Tour officials say the decision has been taken in light of official guidance and in consultation with the government.

Football matches in England and Scotland have been postponed, but other sports, such as England's test cricket match against South Africa, will take place on Saturday.

“The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty,” the tour said in a statement.

“The Rolex Series event will now be contested over 54 holes with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled. It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral.”

Black ribbons will be made available for spectators, and flags will continue to be flown at half-mast.

A two-minute silence will also take place at 9.50am on Saturday, while the proclamation of King Charles III will be shown in the Championship Village.

All entertainment has been cancelled, but catering facilities will be open to spectators.