DP World Tour members at war over LIV Golf

Tensions are rising between rival factions on the DP World Tour amid golf’s ongoing power struggle.

bunkered.co.uk understands many of those remaining loyal to the circuit are deeply unhappy with the players who have chosen to play in the LIV Series.

Some feel the tour has been undermined by the rebels’ decision to join the Saudi-backed league and that its arrival has hindered work behind the scenes to improve prospects for players on this side of the Atlantic.

And according to sources, there is a feeling among those who remain that LIV golfers – particularly those from Europe – are risking killing off opportunities for the next generation of pros.

“LIV is a shadow hanging over us at the moment,” one prominent player, who asked to remain anonymous, told bunkered.co.uk.

“We don’t know how everything is going to play out and there’s growing tension between the players who’ve gone and the ones who have stayed.

“It’s frustrating because tour has been doing a lot of good things. They’ve done a great job and without LIV, it would be in a great place.

“But LIV is a threat. We are worried about being squeezed out.”

Earlier this week the DP World Tour and PGA Tour announced an expansion of their “strategic partnership”, which will now run until 2035 in an effort to combat the flow of players joining LIV Golf and safeguard the tours’ future.

The top ten players on the European circuit will now earn cards to head stateside.

Punishments have also been dished out to those joining LIV, including bans from events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour and £100,000 fines.

But the DP World Tour has been hit by the threat of legal action from 16 LIV players – including stalwarts such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood – unless they withdraw the penalties imposed.

On Friday, the tour’s chief executive Keith Pelley issued a scathing response, claiming the letter contained “so many inaccuracies that it cannot remain unchallenged”.