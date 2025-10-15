Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy currently leads the Race to Dubai standings as he chases a seventh crown, but there is another fascinating subplot at play as the DP World Tour season draws to a close.

Through the circuit’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, ten cards for the US-based circuit are up for grabs.

First introduced last season, the ’10 Cards Initiative’ allows the best players based full-time on the DP World Tour to earn playing rights on the American tour.

Last year, Rasmus Hojgaard and Thriston Lawrence followed in the footsteps of Robert MacIntyre and Matthieu Pavon to earn their PGA Tour cards through this pathway.

• Marco Penge responds to LIV Golf rumours

• Ryder Cup stars to benefit from DP World Tour loophole

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin also secured one of the ten tickets to the states before moving to LIV Golf and joining Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII franchise.

The DP World Tour’s initiative, however, has come in for criticism.

Two-time tour winner Eddie Pepperell previously said on the Chipping Forecast podcast that the inevitable talent drain makes zero sense from a commercial perspective.

“I personally think it’s a disaster for the DP World Tour,” he said. “I can’t think of any good business that tries to not retain its clients, if you like. Just give the best ones away. That makes no sense to me.

“But from the players’ perspective, who all have, frankly, ambitions to play on the biggest stage, which clearly now is PGA Tour, it’s good for them.”

For many eligible golfers, the season has become the Race to the PGA Tour, more so than the Race to Dubai.

Here are the ten players who are in line for a PGA Tour card for 2026…

• The 20 players who just won a PGA Tour card (including cult hero)

• European hero rules himself out of Ryder Cup captaincy race

DP World Tour players in line for 2026 PGA Tour card

Current Standings (as of 16/10)

1. Marco Penge

2. Kristoffer Reitan

3. Adrien Saddier

4. John Parry

5. Alex Noren

6. Haotong Li

7. Daniel Brown

8. Jordan Smith

9. Laurie Canter

10. Martin Couvra