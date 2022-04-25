DP World Tour Q-school is BACK!

For the first time in three years, the DP World Tour’s Q-school is back.

Hopefuls looking to break onto the circuit have been unable to take part for the last two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now it is back with a schedule which includes six new venues and a return to INFINITUM, the venue for this week’s ISPS Handa Championship.

The venue in Catalonia has agreed a three-year deal with the tour to host its qualifying school.

• Cam Smith reveals unexpected mullet impact



History will also be made thanks to a first trip to Australia, with Rosebud Country Club in Victoria added to the schedule along with five European circuits.

Montado in Portugal and Lynbygaard in Denmark will both make their long-awaited first appearances, along with England’s Mottram Hall and Austria’s Haugschlag.

Emporda Golf in Spain returns for the first time in nearly two decades.

In all, Q-school will visit 14 venues between August and November, giving professionals and amateurs the chance to earn their cards for the 2023 season.

“We are delighted to welcome all six new venues to the DP World Tour Qualifying School family,” said Qualifying School director Mike Stewart.

• Tiger Woods reveals latest course design



“Each and every venue on our Schedule is worthy of hosting the Qualifying School and will provide our players with the true test they need to prove they have what it takes to capture a DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.

“As a global tour, we are thrilled to be able to host a First Stage event in Australia at Rosebud Country Club. DP World Tour Qualifying School gives an opportunity to professionals and amateurs alike to achieve their dream of earning a DP World Tour card and to extend the opportunity to players in the Asia-Pacific region is an exciting development.

“We are looking forward to returning to INFINITUM, with whom we have enjoyed a long and successful partnership, for at least the next three years and we are excited to experience the improvements they have made to both the golf courses and the venue as they enter this new chapter.”

Agustin Garcia Pascual, chief business officer at INFINITUM, added: “We have built a strong and successful relationship with the DP World Tour and are delighted to welcome back the final stage of Qualifying School in 2022.

• Plans for "world-class" new St Andrews course



"Signing a three-year partnership affirms our commitment to Qualifying School and will allow us to showcase the developments we have made at INFINITUM as we look to start a new chapter and build on the success of hosting the event from 2017 to 2019.

“Our Hills and Lakes layouts – the latter of which is playing host to this week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain – will provide a fitting finale, as well as a stern test, for Qualifying School hopefuls and we look forward to six days of fantastic golf later this year.”

For more information, email entries@europeantourgroup.com.