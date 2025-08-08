Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sam Bairstow’s week at the Nexo Championship came to an early end on Thursday after he was disqualified.

Bairstow shot a one-over-par 73 in his opening round, but signed for an incorrect score in the aftermath, resulting in disqualification.

Things had started well for the Englishman at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, having played his opening 11 holes in three-under.

A par-par start then saw Bairstow trade a birdie and a bogey at the third and fourth. His round soon got going though when adding birdies at the seventh, eighth and the 11th.

This left the 26-year-old in a strong spot, but a tough finish down the testing stretch at Trump International cost him dearly.

A bogey at the par-four 14th was followed by a double bogey one hole later to move him back to level-par for the day.

A final bogey at the par-five 18th capped off a frustrating finish, but the frustration for Bairstow was far from over.

Having then signed for a lower score than he carded, the Englishman saw his tournament come to an abrupt end after violating DP World Tour rules.

The disqualification will hamper Bairstow’s hopes of making ground in the Race to Dubai Rankings, with the DP World Tour season moving closer to its conclusion.

He currently finds himself 54th in the list, with the top 70 qualifying for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship following the end of Back 9 swing in October.

From there, the tour’s top 50 ranked players will compete in the season finale at the DP World Tour Championship.

Bairstow competed in both season-ending events in the 2024 season, eventually finishing the campaign 36th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.