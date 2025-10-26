Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jordan Gumberg ensured he would be playing DP World Tour golf next year in style, after holding onto his tour card following this week’s Genesis Championship.

Stood on the 18th fairway most likely needing eagle to save his playing rights, Gumberg hit a superb wedge into the final green that was only destined for one place.

The American, who had missed six cuts in seven starts heading into the final regular event of the season, saw his third shot track towards the hole before dropping to make an incredible eagle three.

This saw Gumberg finish in a tie for seventh at six-under-par, but it was his positioning in the Race to Dubai Rankings that was most important.

His top 10 showing in South Korea ensured he moved 17 places up the rankings to 110th, ensuring he finished in the top 115 to keep his card for 2026.

• 6 Tour stars who have turned to YouTube golf

• Former Premier League footballer joins fight to make golf more inclusive

Summing up his emotions post-round, Gumberg said: “I’m at a loss for words.

“I saw the ball land on the green and trickle over the hill, you couldn’t see anything, and the crowd went nuts, we went nuts. It was the best shot I’ve hit in my career so far.

“I didn’t think we needed to hole it, but we were looking to get one more and obviously it’s an added plus when it went in so I’m ecstatic.”

Sunday’s final round was far from simple for the US star, especially with so much on the line.

Gumberg was forced to battle through the elements in Korea, but this battle no doubt made things all the more special when getting the job done at the 18th.

THAT'S UNBELIEVABLE!! Jordan Gumberg secures his Tour card with one of the shots of the season, projected to jump from 127th to 100th on the rankings. #GenesisChampionship pic.twitter.com/lYr2NVSbVg — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 26, 2025

“It was brutal. With that rain coming in and the greens a little slower, the greens are already really tricky.

“It was really frustrating, but I mean, we knew solid golf would get it done today and we just tried to give ourselves 18 looks at birdie, unfortunately none of them went in for a lot of holes.

“We just stuck within ourselves. My caddie did a great job of keeping me in it, he said ‘just keep plugging away, plugging away, you’ve got this’… I’m getting a little choked up right now. He was right I guess…

“So much adrenaline and emotion and everything, it’s similar emotions to Q-School. Coming down the last or last couple of holes, there is so much pressure and you know one bad swing can take you out of it.

“So to have that pressure from this morning when I woke up to now, it was a huge release.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.