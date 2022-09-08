DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims

DP World Tour players bit back at Paul McGinley after the former Ryder Cup captain claimed they were opposed to LIV Golf players appearing on the circuit.

In a column in the Sunday Times, McGinley wrote that “no golfer” on the tour “wants the LIV players involved” in tournaments.

However, his claims were quickly disputed by two tour players. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano insisted he had “no problem whatsoever” sharing a field with LIV rebels and added: “Please don’t speak on behalf of all the membership.”

Romain Langasque also responded, adding: “Same for me actually! No problem seeing them.”

McGinley himself replied, saying: “Gonzalo makes a good point.

“I should have been more precise and clearer in that particular quote. It should have read that ‘every player past and present that I’ve spoke to’. Obviously he wasn’t one that I’d spoken to.”

Please don’t speak on behalf of all the membership @mcginleygolf .

I have no problem whatsoever with the @LIVGolfInv players playing on the @DPWorldTour. https://t.co/5g9mNuumR3 — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) September 4, 2022

Same for me actually ! No problem seeing them ✌️ — Romain Langasque (@Lancaisse) September 4, 2022

Gonzalo makes a good point. I should have been more precise & clearer in that particular quote. It should have read that “ every player past & present that I’ve spoke to “.

Obviously he wasn’t one that I’d spoken to — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) September 4, 2022

LIV players are currently allowed to take part in DP World Tour events following an interim ruling in July which put punishments – including bans and fines – on hold.

Several, including Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, have already returned to the circuit. More are due to play in this week’s BMW PGA Championship.

But some, including former world No.1 Martin Kaymer, will not be at Wentworth. The two-time major winner, one of the Saudi-backed rebel tour’s first signings, claimed he was “unwelcome” despite being permitted to play.

The tour has barred LIV players from taking part in Wednesday’s pro-am, while they have also been banned from wearing LIV-branded clothing and will not be part of any featured group coverage.

