DP World Tour undecided on LIV rebels' Scottish Open status

Golf News

DP World Tour undecided on LIV rebels' Scottish Open status

By Michael McEwan10 June, 2022
Genesis Scottish Open DP World Tour PGA Tour LIV Golf Invitational Series Tour News Scottish news
Dp World Tour Flag

The DP World Tour has broken its silence on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

A representative from the circuit has today told bunkered.co.uk they have yet to decide whether or not the PGA Tour's suspension of LIV Golf players will extend to the Genesis Scottish Open.

Taking place at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian next month, the Scottish Open will break new ground this year when it is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time.

The field will be split evenly, with 50% comprising PGA Tour members and 50% made up of those who have DP World Tour status.

• LIV Golf to apply for world ranking status

• McIlroy: LIV Series "goading" PGA Tour

However, with many of the world's top players holding cards on both circuits, the PGA Tour's decision to ban players contesting the LIV Golf Series from playing its events would appear to have thrown a significant spanner into the works. 

The suspension, announced within minutes of the first shots in the LIV Golf event yesterday, comprises (for an undisclosed period of time) all PGA Tour events, as well as the Presidents Cup and all tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour, including the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

It also said players who have resigned their membership of the PGA Tour will also be removed from the FedEx Cup Points List and will not be permitted to play in PGA Tour events as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

However, the missive issued by commissioner Jay Monahan to his member players made no reference to co-sanctioned tournaments - such as, for example, the Scottish Open.

The DP World Tour has not yet announced what disciplinary measures - if any - it will introduce. Should it opt not to ban any of its members, that would appear to leave co-sanctioned events, such as the Scottish Open, in a peculiar position.

• Westwood Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

• Report: DeChambeau & Reed set to join LIV Golf

For example, would Lee Westwood or Ian Poulter, say, be unable to play in the tournament because of their PGA Tour ban, or able to if the DP World Tour opts not to impose any sanctions?

Approached for comment by bunkered.co.uk, a DP World Tour spokesperson said: "We are currently evaluating the overall situation and will clarify our position in relation to the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the close of entries on Thursday, June 23."

The Genesis Scottish Open takes place at the Renaissance from July 7-10.

