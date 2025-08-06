Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour has launched a new rollover prize fund initiative that will reward players if they break a course record.

The Course Record Presented by Nexo is a new $10,000 prize that will be awarded to the first player who sets a course record that continues to stand at the close of the competition.

If no course record is shot that week, the prize will roll over to the next tournament with a further $10,000 added to the pot. The prize pot will then reset after a successful course record.

It begins at this week’s Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, which is title sponsored by the premier digital assets wealth platform.

As well as the course record prize, Nexo will also be awarding NEXO Tokens worth an additional $50,000 for a course record this week.

The initiative has added another compelling subplot across the Race to Dubai season, with ten course records in 2024 and seven already achieved in 2025.

Antoni Trenchev, co-founder at Nexo, said: “The Course Record marks the first recurring prize of its kind in golf, combining a performance-driven incentive with the reach and upward potential of digital assets.

“It reflects a milestone in DP World Tour’s and Nexo’s shared vision for innovation in professional golf.”

Ben Cowen, chief tournament and operations officer of the DP World Tour, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to celebrate and reward the incredible talent on the DP World Tour, and the Course Record Presented by Nexo does just that.

“It will also further enhance the spectacle for our fans, with players tempted to take extra risks to shoot that coveted course record and claim the prize.

“A big thank you to Nexo for spearheading this new prize and best of luck to the players competing at the Nexo Championship.”

The prize fund will run through the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in November before resetting ahead of the 2026 season – likely to get underway in Australia.

Meanwhile, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be one tournament where players aren’t eligible to land the jackpot. Only events played on one course will be included.

And if the tournament is weather affected, then at least 36 holes must have been completed. Any round that has preferred lies will also not be eligible.

