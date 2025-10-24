Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former DP World Tour winner Yannik Paul said he was ‘devastated’ after missing the cut at the Genesis Championship this week, which meant he lost his tour card.

Paul, 31, was 116th on the Race to Dubai standings when he arrived at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, knowing only the top 115 players would earn their playing rights for the 2026 season.

But an eight-over-par opening round of 79 derailed his hopes of playing a fifth consecutive year on the DP World Tour, despite shooting level par on Friday.

It concluded an unforeseeable run from the 2022 Mallorca Open champion, who narrowly missed out on a place in Luke Donald’s winning Ryder Cup team two years ago. Paul also competed in last year’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, open to only the top 50 players.

“Yesterday wasn’t the main issue,” he said after missing the cut. “I mean, I had all season to you know, play good enough.

“I had a bit of a slow start, but then had a good finish, and then until the summer break I was kind of cruising, didn’t really get much out of it. And then within three months or so, you could see it like it goes quick here.

“I don’t really know really what to say? It is what it is.”

Paul will turn his attention to Final Stage Q-School, which takes place at Infinitum next month. However, securing his card via that route won’t secure full-time playing rights.

“No matter where you finish there, I don’t think you get a lot of starts,” he said. “So yeah, you might get a couple obviously, but mainly the weak events and then with less cards next year, I think more people will probably play in general.

“So, I knew that there’s a big difference if you finish inside the top 115 here. Yeah, obviously I have Q-School left, but it doesn’t really feel like the same.

“I guess you know, the universe had a different plan. It’s hard to understand or see that plan at the moment but yeah, it’s been… I don’t know. It’s a weird feeling.”

His early exit in Korea, meanwhile, came after a much-needed upturn in fortunes. Paul made the cut in his previous two starts, accruing vital Race to Dubai points ahead of his final start.

Before the Spanish Open, though, he had missed the cut in three of his last five events, which also included a T133 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which was reduced to 54 holes.

“For three and a half years I felt like I played pretty decent and then a couple of things happen and all of a sudden you don’t really have a place to play next year,” Paul continued.

“I do feel like I belong out here and just didn’t really play well when it mattered. So yeah, obviously pretty devastated. At the moment obviously I’m quite disappointed. Really disappointed actually.

“I think at some point, I mean, I’m usually a pretty positive person, so I think at some point obviously you make a new plan for next year, but at the moment obviously it’s more disappointment than making a plan of what’s next.”

