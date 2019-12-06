"DQ and ban him" - Fellow pro calls for action on Patrick Reed

Solheim Cup star Anne van Dam has led the criticism of Patrick Reed's antics in a waste area during the third round of the Hero World Challenge - calling for the former Masters champion to be BANNED from the PGA Tour.

Reed, 29, was assessed a two-shot penalty after completing his round on Friday after television cameras caught him improving his lie in the hazard on the par-5 11th hole.

After his round, the American said that it wasn't intentional but that he accepted the penalty after reviewing the video evidence.

However, many were angered by what they say, chief among them Dutch star van Dam.

She tweeted:

This is absolutely insane.. this does not belong on any professional tour.. https://t.co/v549hez68b — Anne van Dam (@Annevandam) December 6, 2019

Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher was amongst those who 'Liked' this tweet.

In response to a follower, van Dam added what she thinks would constitute an appropriate sanction for Reed...

DQ and banned from the tour if you ask me — Anne van Dam (@Annevandam) December 6, 2019

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn also reacted to the footage...

Interestingly, footage has emerged of Reed appearing to do the exact same thing in a bunker in 2015...

For all you rules gurus out there... What is Patrick Reed doing here in the waste bunker? #WhatsTheRule? pic.twitter.com/XES2KY6XaD — Omeya Golf Club (@OmeyaGolfNam) December 7, 2015

The two shots Reed was docked turned his 72 into a 74. He now enters the final round in the Bahamas three shots adrift of leader Gary Woodland.