HomeGolf News"DQ and ban him" - Fellow pro calls for action on Patrick Reed

Golf News

"DQ and ban him" - Fellow pro calls for action on Patrick Reed

By Michael McEwan06 December, 2019
Patrick Reed Anne van Dam Hero World Challenge Rules of Golf Thomas Bjorn Twitter
Reed

Solheim Cup star Anne van Dam has led the criticism of Patrick Reed's antics in a waste area during the third round of the Hero World Challenge - calling for the former Masters champion to be BANNED from the PGA Tour.

Reed, 29, was assessed a two-shot penalty after completing his round on Friday after television cameras caught him improving his lie in the hazard on the par-5 11th hole. 

After his round, the American said that it wasn't intentional but that he accepted the penalty after reviewing the video evidence. 

However, many were angered by what they say, chief among them Dutch star van Dam. 

She tweeted:

Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher was amongst those who 'Liked' this tweet.

In response to a follower, van Dam added what she thinks would constitute an appropriate sanction for Reed...

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn also reacted to the footage...

Interestingly, footage has emerged of Reed appearing to do the exact same thing in a bunker in 2015...

The two shots Reed was docked turned his 72 into a 74. He now enters the final round in the Bahamas three shots adrift of leader Gary Woodland.

