Wondering why Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had his best stuff at the Masters so far this week? This might explain it.

The US Open champion made the cut with nothing to spare at Augusta National after carding a two-over second round of 74.

DeChambeau, 27, was one of a number of players forced to return to the course early on Saturday morning after darkness forced the suspension of play for the second day in a row.

Resuming on the 13th green, he had three birdies in four holes before a late hiccup gave him with a nervous wait to see if he would be involved for the remainder of the weekend.

An erratic first 36 holes for DeChambeau included 12 birdies, seven bogeys and two doubles. For all the talk of his prowess off the tee, he has hit just 61% (17/28) of his fairways, well below the field average (71%), and just 22 of his 36 greens.



Surprising? Just a little - and, as he waited to find out if he would make it to the final two rounds, the world No.6 gave a possible - and concerning - explanation for his early travails.

"I'm not feeling good, to say the least," he said. "I was feeling something a little nights ago, and I came out yesterday and was fine for the most part.

"As I kept going through the round, I started getting a little dizzy. I don't know what was going on, a little something weird.

"I don't know what it is or what happened, but these past couple days, I've felt really, really odd and just not a hundred per cent.

"I just feel kind of dull and numb out there, just not fully aware of everything, and making some silly, silly mistakes for sure."



DeChambeau added that he and his team all got tested for COVID-19 on Friday night but the results came back negative.

"Every time I'd bend over and come back up, I'd like lose my stance a little bit," he added. "I've got a pain in my stomach, so I don't know. Just some weird stuff going on. I've got to go and do some blood work and get checked out and figure out what's going on for this off‑season."

Whilst DeChambeau will peg it up in round three, several big names won't, including Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar, as well as Gary Woodland and Tyrrell Hatton.