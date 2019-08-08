search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Dumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

By Michael McEwan08 August, 2019
Dumbarnie Links New courses Golf in Fife Golf In Scotland Clive Clark Hole-by-Hole
17Th At Dumbarnie

The countdown is on.

One of Scotland's most keenly-anticipated new course developments, Dumbarnie Links is set to open in spring 2020.

Located in the East Neuk of Fife, just nine miles south of St Andrews on the A915, it has already started taking reservations - and, if first impressions are anything to go by, you're not going to want to miss out on a tee time. 

We recently had the pleasure of paying it a visit and touring the course in the company of its designer, former Ryder Cup player Clive Clark.

Over the next few pages, we are delighted to have the opportunity to share with you the very first hole-by-hole guide to the course and share some exclusive, never-seen-before pictures of each and every hole.

Hit the NEXT button below to begin the tour of Scotland's next 'must play' golf course...

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dumbarnie Links

Related Articles - New courses

Related Articles - Golf in Fife

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Clive Clark

Golf News

Tiger Woods withdraws injured from Northern Trust
A plea on behalf of Glasgow's at-risk municipal courses
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
Glasgow golfers clash with councillors over course closures
Dumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
See all videos right arrow