Dumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

The countdown is on.

One of Scotland's most keenly-anticipated new course developments, Dumbarnie Links is set to open in spring 2020.



Located in the East Neuk of Fife, just nine miles south of St Andrews on the A915, it has already started taking reservations - and, if first impressions are anything to go by, you're not going to want to miss out on a tee time.



We recently had the pleasure of paying it a visit and touring the course in the company of its designer, former Ryder Cup player Clive Clark.



Over the next few pages, we are delighted to have the opportunity to share with you the very first hole-by-hole guide to the course and share some exclusive, never-seen-before pictures of each and every hole.



Hit the NEXT button below to begin the tour of Scotland's next 'must play' golf course...


