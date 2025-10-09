Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Dumbarnie Links is set for a winter of key enhancements, with changes coming to two holes on the Fife course.

The links, which opened in 2020 and has already established itself as one of the top courses in the country, is set to close later this month, ahead of exciting works that will be ready ahead of the course’s re-opening in spring.

The changes are set to sharpen strategy and improve visuals on two key holes.

The first adjustment will come on the par-4 fifth, a strategic hole that doglegs from right-to-left. On the left side of the fairway, a pair of high mounds will be lowered by three to four feet. This change is being made so that if your drive is on the left side of the fairway, you will still be able to see a back-left pin on the raised green.

The fifth is one of many holes at Dumbarnie that gives golfers a chance to take a brave line from the tee to shorten their approach shot. When these mounds are lowered, that risk will now be rewarded with a clear view and a shorter approach shot.

Similar changes are coming to the final hole. Select dunes above existing bunkers on the right side of the hole will be lowered to create a clearer view from the tee. This change is intended to make the final drive more visually inviting; while preserving the challenge you expect from a closing hole.

The enhancements follow the successful redevelopment of the tenth hole, which was the subject of changes ahead of the 2025 season.

That project saw the removal of a blind burn and reshaping of the fairway under the direction of course manager Graheme Taylor and his team. Previously, longer hitters risked seeing well-struck drives run into the hazard after a downslope, while shorter hitters into the wind often faced a blind uphill carry with their second shot. More than 300 tonnes of soil were brought in to complete the transformation, which has blended seamlessly into the landscape.

The hole is now additive to a brilliant stretch around the middle of the Fife links, which features incredible views of Scotland’s east coast.

Dumbarnie Links General Manager, David Scott, said: “Every change we make at Dumbarnie is about enhancing the playing experience.

“The 5th is already a fine hole, but the dune structure could be overly severe. By reshaping it, we’ll restore the intended balance between risk and reward, ensuring that when players take on the braver line down the left fairway, they are properly rewarded.

“The same principle applies on the 18th. Standing on the last tee should inspire golfers, and by improving the visuals we can ensure the finish is a memorable one.

“The response to the tenth has been fantastic. Many players have said it has gone from one of their least favourite holes to one of the very best. These next enhancements are about continuing that journey and making sure the course evolves with the needs of modern golfers.”

Lewis Fraser As bunkered’s Performance Editor, Lewis oversees the content that’s designed to make you a better player. From the latest gear to tuition, nutrition, strategy and more, he’s the man. A graduate of the University of Stirling, Lewis joined bunkered in 2021. Formerly a caddie at Castle Stuart Golf Links, he is a member of Bathgate Golf Club where he plays off four. Performance Editor