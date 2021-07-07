search
Golf News

Dumbarnie Links offers incredible discount to healthcare heroes

By bunkered.co.uk06 July, 2021
Dumbarnie Links Aerial 4Th

Dumbarnie Golf Links is offering the opportunity for staff of the NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Sector and Armed Forces to Scotland’s newest golf course throughout July for just £29 per player.

With hospitals continuing to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the course, some 11 miles south of St Andrews, is making the gesture as a ‘thank you’ for the sterling work of key health and support staff during the global pandemic.

David Scott, the general manager of Dumbarnie Links, said: “In recognition of the incredible personal sacrifice and contribution of the NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Sector and Armed Forces to saving lives since the beginning of the pandemic, we will be delighted to welcome these key staff to our links.

“It has been a hugely challenging period for so many and the team at Dumbarnie is unanimous in supporting this offer and is our way of thanking those who have been on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

“We invite these key staff from across the UK and Ireland to come and enjoy our hospitality and thought-provoking championship links.”

This gesture comes hot on the heels of the creation of The Dumbarnie Links Foundation, which has seen six local causes each receive donations to the value of £10,000.

Those wishing to take up this latest offer should contact the Dumbarnie ‘Reservations Team’ on 01334 845945. Alternatively, email info@dumbarnie links.com

Terms and conditions apply. See below.

Terms and conditions

1. Reservations can be made within 7 days of date of play.

2. Rate applies to new bookings only.

3. Reservations and rate are subject to availability.

4. Rate applicable to NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Sector and Armed Forces.

5. Rate applies to the aforementioned sectors only. Other members of the party will be charged at the applicable rate.

6. Full payment required at time of booking, non-refundable and non-transferable.

7. Maximum of two tee times available per booking.

8. Proof of current employment will be required at the time of booking and also at Check In on the day of play.

9. Rate available during July 2021

