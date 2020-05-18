The ongoing coronavirus closure of Scottish golf courses has forced Scotland’s newest world-class links to postpone its grand opening.

Dumbarnie Links, located just outside Upper Largo in Fife, had been due to open for play on Saturday (May 16).

However, following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to extend restrictions designed to combat the spread of COVID-19, the management of the spectacular new layout were left with no alternative but to put its grand unveiling on hold.

• Dumbarnie Links - A hole by hole guide

• COVID refunds could cause closure of top club

Instead, a new opening date of Friday May 29 has been provisionally pencilled into the diary.

General manager David Scott explained: “Whilst it was disappointing that we won’t be able to open as scheduled, we fully understand and support the Scottish Government’s decision to extend the current restrictions.

“We treat the health and safety of our team, our contractors and our customers as paramount.



“We also understand that people are desperate to play our course at the first available opportunity and, with restrictions having eased in England, Ireland and Wales, we are encouraged that it won’t be too long before we are in a position to open for play.

• Change made to plans to re-open English courses



"With that in mind, we have pushed back our opening until Friday May 29 in the hope that it may be possible to allow some form of play from then. This, of course, is subject to change depending on the decisions taken by the Scottish Government and which we will of course comply with.”

Scott added that customers who had booked to play Dumbarnie Links and whose rounds have been affected by the postponement of its opening will be entitled to either reschedule their booking or claim a full refund.

• People playing football on Musselburgh Links

“Since the lockdown started, our greenkeeping team have been carrying out essential maintenance tasks in line with industry guidelines and I can assure you that the course is ready for play and in spectacularly good condition,” added Scott.

“We are all so excited for people to come and play Dumbarnie Links when it is safe to do so and we are confident that they, like us, will fall immediately in love with it.”

• For more information on Dumbarnie Links, as well as green fees and to book tee times, log-on to dumbarnielinks.com or call 0800 085 1280.