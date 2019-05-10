Clear your diary for May 16 next year and get yourself to Fife to play one of the first rounds on Scotland’s newest golf course: Dumbarnie Links.



The people behind the new links have revealed that tee time reservations are now available for the exciting new development at Upper Largo in the East Neuk.

The project was only green-lit in May last year, with ground broken in July.

“Favourable weather during construction and grow-in contributed to spectacular conditions,” Luke Beardmore, Senior Vice President of Agronomy and Construction for OB Sports Golf Management, the management firm for Dumbarnie Links. “It’s absolutely stunning. We’re looking forward to introducing it to the golf world.”



• Big change to Europe's Ryder Cup qualifying announced



The course, designed by former Ryder Cup player Clive Clark, spans 345 acres and is part of the largest 5,000-acre Balcarres Estate. It sprawls along a mile-and-a-half of beachfront, providing sea views on all 18 holes and unobstructed sea views on 14 of them.

The fairways will be 45 yards wide on average – as compared with 28 yards on average for the courses on the Open rota – to create a more enjoyable experience for golfers

It will operate similar to nearby Kingsbarns Golf Links in that it won’t offer memberships but will, instead, be completely open to the public.

Green fees are expected to range from $200 to $300.



• Koepka continues war of words with Chamblee



The 18-hole par-72 course will have four sets of public tees, ranging from 5,334 yards to 6,898 yards. A fifth ‘pro’ tee will be used solely for special professional or scratch golf tournaments and will stretch the course to a whopping 7,612 yards.

The fairways and greens will be largely fescue with bentgrass combination, with tee boxes and walking trails made from a ryegrass/fescue combo.



• PGA grants special request from Daly



The course will be complemented by a new clubhouse, which will be designed by Glasgow-based G1 Architects and will combine “Old World country with modern chic”. It is scheduled for completion by mid-March.

There will also be a stable of professional caddies “steeped in the traditions of the game” and “intimately familiar” with the nuances of Dumbarnie Links.



• PGA grants special request from Daly



Clark, who has designed courses around the world, admitted he’s hugely excited by the potential of his latest project.

"We know it’s more of a marathon than a sprint, but we also can’t help but crack a smile at what’s going on here," he said. "We have on board an amazing staff of world-class greenkeepers – headed by Grahame Taylor, former Supervisor from The Old Course, St Andrews – supervising and executing the grow-in, and we’ve had perfect conditions for an outstanding project so far.

“The Golf Gods have been smiling on Dumbarnie Links, and we couldn’t be happier with the results."