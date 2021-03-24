Dumbarnie Links to stage 2021 Women's Scottish Open

Less than a year after its official unveiling, it has been confirmed that Dumbarnie Links is to stage the newly-named Women's Scottish Open.

The Fife course, designed by former Ryder Cup player Clive Clark, will host the cream of the Ladies European Tour and LPGA from August 12-15 - the week prior to the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie.

Formerly known as the Ladies Scottish Open, the event also has a new backer this year, with Trust Golf, part of the TCT Corporation, coming on board as the title sponsor.

The Thai-based technology enterprise, founded by Dr. Prin Singhanart, works with the next generation of Thai golf professionals and through its sponsorship of the Women’s Scottish Open hopes to forge closer relationships with Scotland and to further develop its educational programme.



The Scottish Government, meanwhile, will continue its support of the tournament through VisitScotland, underlining its support of women’s golf through a five-year funding commitment to the tournament.

The Scottish Government and VisitScotland have a long-standing commitment to women’s golf having supported the Women’s Scottish Open from 2007 and been partners of the AIG Women’s Open since 2011.

The country also hosted the hugely successful Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019, setting a record for attendance at a women’s golf event.

The new agreement will see the Scottish Government and VisitScotland continue to support the Women’s Scottish Open with investment of up to £6m through to 2025.

Fiona Hyslop, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture, said: “Our long-term commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open underlines the important role women’s sport plays at the heart of a fair and equal society and I’m pleased that we are able to continue our support for a tournament that has grown into one of the most important on the women’s golf calendar."

Clive Clark, the designer and developer of Dumbarnie Links, added: "We are very excited to be hosting our first professional event this summer and are looking forward to showcasing our beautiful course to the global audience that follows professional golf.

"We are very much looking forward to seeing how the world’s best women golfers take on the challenges of Dumbarnie Links as well as partnering with Visit Scotland and Trust Golf."

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open takes place at Dumbarnie Links from August 12-15, 2021.