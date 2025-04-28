Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One of Scotland’s most revered golf courses has reopened for the 2025 season with a redesigned hole.

Dumbarnie Links, the popular Clive Clark layout on the south coast of Fife, has made significant changes over the winter on its impressive but challenging tenth hole.

The long par-4, played from 524 yards from the tips, has been altered following feedback from players who had grown frustrated by the burn that intersected the fairway.

The burn is blind from the tee yet those who carry their drives over 250 yards find their ball there with the prevailing wind behind them.

It was therefore determined that strong tee shots weren’t being rewarded, while the shorter hitters were also being caught out as they were playing a blind second over a burn which they may struggle to carry.

“There are probably some people questioning why we have made the change to the tenth hole, but we felt the burn created a slight negative where players should be encouraged to hit a driver,” the club’s general manager David Scott told Golf Course Architecture.

“We have had great feedback on the changes since we reopened recently. The burn was blind from the tee, and with the southwest prevailing wind behind you along with the undulating fairway, balls could take a bounce with their tee shots towards the burn and in truth, that is a little bit unfair.

“By doing this – and also considering those who are not as long hitting against the wind – we are creating a fairer and ultimately a better experience for people who play Dumbarnie, and that really is our goal.”

The major project has been focused around filling in the burn, which has required over 300 tonnes of soil to complete.

Course manager Grahame Taylor added: It looks like the burn was never there and once the turf beds in more, no one will ever know.

“The tenth is the toughest hole on the course and players want to be hitting drivers off the tee on a long par four.

“But downwind you can find that burn and I felt like that wasn’t what we wanted from the hole. Last year we put signs up so that people playing it for the first time knew about the burn, but that wasn’t really the point.

“Removing the burn has always been a talking point but we didn’t want to rush it, and we looked at the feedback, took that information on board and made the decision.

“To improve the experience for people playing Dumbarnie, it was the right decision and one we are very happy with. But be warned: it is still a great – and very challenging – golf hole that is very deserving of its stroke-index-one status.”

