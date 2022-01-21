Dundee golfers’ fury as vandalism spate continues

Golfers at one of Dundee’s most popular courses have been hit by yet more vandalism.

Caird Park, one of the city’s municipal tracks, has been repeatedly targeted by yobs.

At the weekend, a burnt-out car was dumped in the burn on the 12th hole – the second such incident in recent months.

Fairways and greens have also been damaged by quad bikes and motorcycles being ridden across them.

The issue became so bad last year that employees, who have also been targeted with abuse, began wearing body cameras.

Dundee City Council has put up signs warning those responsible – but golfers have branded the local authority’s efforts “puny”.

Golfers’ spokesman Tom Alexander, who has played at Caird Park for 60 years, told the Courier: “We have had months and month of damage and we have been asking for something to be done for ages.

“What we need is more CCTV and constant surveillance so that these vandals can be caught as soon as they start.

“These little signs aren’t going to stop anyone.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operates the course, said the incidents had been reported to Police Scotland.

He added: “Dundee City Council in partnership with Leisure and Culture Dundee has installed signage as an additional deterrent to prevent damage and we will continue to work with partners to find further solutions.”