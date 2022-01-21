search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDundee golfers’ fury as vandalism spate continues

Golf News

Dundee golfers’ fury as vandalism spate continues

By Jamie Hall18 January, 2022
Caird Park Dundee City Council Dundee Scottish Golf Scotland police
Caird Park Golf 1 35Ujnjpa5 752X564

Golfers at one of Dundee’s most popular courses have been hit by yet more vandalism.

Caird Park, one of the city’s municipal tracks, has been repeatedly targeted by yobs. 

At the weekend, a burnt-out car was dumped in the burn on the 12th hole – the second such incident in recent months. 

• Chemical mishap at Royal Melbourne

• Nicklaus: Distance curbs needed

Fairways and greens have also been damaged by quad bikes and motorcycles being ridden across them. 

The issue became so bad last year that employees, who have also been targeted with abuse, began wearing body cameras. 

Dundee City Council has put up signs warning those responsible – but golfers have branded the local authority’s efforts “puny”.

Golfers’ spokesman Tom Alexander, who has played at Caird Park for 60 years, told the Courier: “We have had months and month of damage and we have been asking for something to be done for ages. 

“What we need is more CCTV and constant surveillance so that these vandals can be caught as soon as they start. 

• Scots golf club targeted by vandals

• Golfers leap to defence of tennis star

“These little signs aren’t going to stop anyone.” 

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operates the course, said the incidents had been reported to Police Scotland. 

He added: “Dundee City Council in partnership with Leisure and Culture Dundee has installed signage as an additional deterrent to prevent damage and we will continue to work with partners to find further solutions.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Caird Park

Related Articles - Dundee City Council

Related Articles - Dundee

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Scotland

Related Articles - police

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow