Dundonald Links has undergone a massive £25 million revamp, with the its state-of-the-art clubhouse and luxury accommodation nowopen to the public.



In 2019 the Ayrshire links was purchased from Loch Lomond Golf Club by Darwin Escapes with a view to transforming the location into a world-class resort. Today marks the culmination of the UK-based holiday company’s hard-work.



Those of you in the past who had paid a visit to Dundonald will of course remember the temporary unit that served as the course’s clubhouse. Hardly a great fit for such a brilliant piece of Ayrshire golf real estate.

Now, with the unveiling of the all-new two-storey clubhouse, featuring panoramic views of the Ayrshire coast and to the Isle of Arran beyond, the site is well-placed to become one of Scotland premier golf destinations.

Constructed of natural materials and finished with local whinstone and a grass roof, the building has been designed to blend with the local landscape, as part of Dundonald’s long-term commitment to sustainability and conservation.

Within the new building you will find the Canny Crow restaurant. Open to golfers and those who just want to swing by for some fine-dining, head chef Ian Conway and his team will serve up everything from golf clubhouse classics to contemporary Scottish cuisine, all from locally-sourced produce.



As a visitor to Dundonald you will also have access to a gym, sauna, steam room and extensive changing facilities, as well as a pro shop, bar and whisky-tasting room. Within the whisky-tasting room resides a dram for true aficionados, a 36-year-old Bunnahabhain 1980 Canasta Cask Finish.



To go along with the clubhouse, 22 contemporary hotel rooms have now opened their doors, all of which situated just a short stroll away from the clubhouse which serves as the central-hub for the site.



This final phase of development at Dundonald Links comes following the unveiling of 18 luxury lodges in August of this year. With options of two, four and six-bedroom lodges, the accommodation has been carefully designed to suit the needs of the travelling golfer, with bag storage and drying areas, large living spaces and fully-equipped kitchens.



The improvements to the site, however, are not strictly limited to clubhouse and accommodation. Around £1 million has been invested in upgrading the Kyle Phillips designed course. With input from the man himself, Phillips and the team at Dundonald set out to improve the on-course experience, with the new teeing areas installed, walkways between holes improved and other subtle refinements across the layout put in place.



Plus, the addition of a new halfway house only helps to elevate your enjoyment of this championship-quality links.

Ian Ferguson, General Manager at Dundonald links told bunkered.co.uk, “we feel as though we have created something truly special here. If you want to come to an area that is steeped in golf and history of the game, experience all that Ayrshire has to offer, relax in stunning accommodation and enjoy great food and beverage, then Dundonald Links is the place to be.”

“The opening of the new clubhouse is a huge moment for us but it is just the beginning. We are looking forward to welcoming golfers and guests, allowing them enjoy this world-class facility, while working to enhance the overall experience every step of the way.”



The opening of the new clubhouse and facilities to the public comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the Women's Scottish Open shall be returning to Dundonald Links in 2022.

