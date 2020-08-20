Dustin Johnson breaks his silence on Koepka comments

Rory McIlroy called it, didn’t he?

When Brooks Koepka threw a pointed barb at Dustin Johnson ahead of the final round of the US PGA Championship, McIlroy said that his fellow four-time major champion had "picked the wrong person” to play mind games with.

“I don't think DJ really gives much of a concern for that,” said McIlroy after Koepka drew admitted he “liked his chances” of overturning DJ’s 54-hole lead at TPC Harding Park because "he's only won one [major]”.

INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS!

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

As it turned out, Collin Morikawa lapped both players in that final round to win his first major championship. Johnson finished in a tie for second whilst Koepka posted the second worst round of the day to wind up just inside the top-30.

In the days that followed, a humbled Koepka apologised for some of his comments ahead of the final round – but, tellingly, not the part where he criticised Johnson, fueling rumours of a rift between the one-time pals.

Now, Johnson has had his say.

LISTEN! WOMEN'S GOLF'S SLOW

PLAY PROBLEM (AND HOW TO FIX IT)

After opening with a four-under 67 at The Northern Trust – the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs – the world No.4 was asked about Koepka’s remarks on the eve of the final round of the US PGA.

And, just as Rory McIlroy predicted, they didn’t make much of an impression on him.

• Westwood blasts Beeb over women's coverage

• New date announced for Scottish Open



“It doesn't matter,” said DJ. “It doesn't bother me. He can think whatever he wants.”

Johnson added that he is determined to accentuate the positives from his latest major near-miss.

“I played solid. Wasn't upset with it. Obviously I would have loved to have won, but I played good, finished second, that's alright.

“Generally with the lead, shooting 68 at a major on Sunday, nine times out of ten you're going to win. Obviously, Collin played really well.”

Johnson is going in search of his 22nd PGA Tour victory this week. He is one of five players – along with McIlroy, Morikawa and Justin Thomas – who could reach world No.1 this week.



Koepka, meantime, effectively ended his 2019/20 PGA Tour season yesterday when he withdrew injured from The Northern Trust.