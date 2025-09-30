Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former world No.1 Dustin Johnson has a new – and well-known – face on the bag at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Johnson is one of 16 current LIV golfers making their presence felt in the field, which also includes Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and Bubba Watson.

But the Masters champ won’t have regular caddie Austin Johnson, his brother, on caddie duties. Instead, he’s hired Englishman Gareth Lord.

Lord, who famously won the 2016 Open Championship with Henrik Stenson, was most recently working with Nicolai Hojgaard before the Dane turned to Jack Clarke – Ludvig Aberg’s ex-looper.

Stenson and Lord joined forces in 2013 and enjoyed a highly successful five-years together until they decided to ‘take a break’ in November 2018.

His link-up with Johnson, however, is only on a temporary basis. Lord confirmed to bunkered.co.uk at the Old Course that he is caddying for Johnson this week only.

Johnson, meanwhile, will make his third appearance in the $5 million DP World Tour event this year.

He’ll be aiming to pick up from where he left off on LIV in August. The 41-year-old had only recorded one top-five finish on the Saudi-backed circuit this season before finishing solo third at LIV Golf Indianapolis and T5 at LIV Golf Michigan.

After committing to International Series Philippines, which will take place next month, Johnson said: “The International Series is also a perfect fit for where I’m at in my career.

“Even though the LIV Golf season is over, I still want to compete, stay sharp, and challenge myself against some of the best players out here. Playing these events keeps me fresh, keeps me hungry, and at the same time helps grow the game in parts of the world that deserve to see it up close.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will also see four of last week’s winning European Ryder Cup team tee it up.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton will be joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood in the Home of Golf.

The event starts on Thursday at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course.

