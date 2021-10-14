search
Dustin Johnson: I want to be US Ryder Cup captain

Golf News

Dustin Johnson: I want to be US Ryder Cup captain

By Michael McEwan14 October, 2021
Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup Team USA Captains PGA of America
Dustin Johnson

Fresh from becoming only the second American to win five points out of five at the Ryder Cup, Dustin Johnson has admitted he has one eye on captaining a future US side.

Johnson, 37, was the oldest player on the team that walloped Europe by a record-breaking 19-9 scoreline in Wisconsin last month.  

His experience proved crucial, too, with the two-time major champion winning every single one of matches as Steve Stricker’s side regained the trophy. 

• Jason Day opens up on recent struggles

• US teen cards 57 in high school championship

Making his first appearance since that epic victory at this week’s CJ Cup in Las Vegas, the world No.2 admitted he would like lead the United States in the future. 

"I would love to do it one day,” said Johnson. “I think it would be fun. I think I would be a good captain. It’s something that I definitely would like to do at some point.”

Johnson has played in five Ryder Cups to date. Since making his debut at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales in 2010, he has missed only one edition, the 2014 clash at Gleneagles.   

I feel like I would let the guys just do their thing,” he added. “I think that's most important. The players are very good. I don't need to tell them how to play a golf course or tell them what to do, but just put them in the situation where they can succeed.  

• Tributes paid to iconic broadcaster Laidlaw

• Mickelson fumes over new club length rule

I feel like I've got a good relationship with most of the players out here, and hopefully I'll be out here long enough to where I'll know the guys that are going to be on the team. 

The PGA of America has not yet announced who will lead the American side into the 2023 match in Italy, although these guys are reckoned to be the most likely contenders. 

