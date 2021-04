World No.1 Dustin Johnson is a man on the move.

The 37-year-old, who next week will attempt to become just the fourth player to successfully defend The Masters, has just sold his Florida home for $16.5million.

Johnson bought the sprawling property in 2015 for just $5million and spent several years carrying out a wholesale renovation before sticking it on the market.

