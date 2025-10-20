Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With LIV Golf two months into their lengthy offseason, a whole host of the circuit’s players have turned to the Asian Tour.

The Asian Tour’s International Series returns this week, with event No. 6 taking place in the Philippines at Sta Elena Golf Club.

With the Asian Tour turning towards the business end of their campaign, there is plenty to play for in the International Series rankings, with the top performer earning promotion to LIV Golf for 2026.

A whole host of LIV hopefuls including current Order of Merit leader Scott Vincent, as well as the likes of Wade Ormsby and Ollie Schniederjans are in the field, looking to bolster their chances of earning a LIV card.

They are joined by a whole host of current players from the LIV roster though, the biggest being former world No. 1 and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson.

Since joining LIV in 2022, Johnson has played away from the breakaway circuit only twice outside of the majors, coming at last year’s Saudi International, and the recent Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

After an underwhelming campaign with LIV, the 4Aces captain will be keen to find some form in the offseason, and improve on his tied-71st finish in Scotland earlier this month.

Johnson is joined in the Philippines by his former Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Reed, who continues to play a hefty worldwide schedule.

Alongside his LIV duties, Reed has played eight times on the DP World Tour, and will make his second Asian Tour start of the campaign this Thursday.

Reed is also in the field to play next week’s Hong Kong Open alongside 29 other LIV members.

Other LIV competitors playing Sta Elena this week include two more major champions in Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, as well as the recently-relegated Anthony Kim.

Check out the full list of LIV players competing in the Philippines below…

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Kevin Na

Richard Bland

Anthony Kim

Sam Horsfield

Peter Uihlein

Dean Burmester

Charl Schwartzel

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Chieh-po Lee

Caleb Surratt

Jinichiro Kozuma