Dustin Johnson splits with long-time sponsor

As he prepares to play his first event of 2023 in this week’s LIV Golf season opener, Dustin Johnson has reportedly split with long-time apparel sponsor Adidas.

According to ESPN, the former world No.1 has ended his 15-year relationship with the German sportswear brand in order to focus on building out his 4 Aces LIV team brand.

Two-time major champion Johnson is an equity owner and captain of the franchise, which won LIV’s inaugural Team Championship in 2022.

It is understood that the 38-year-old intends to build the team’s identity and value by wearing its logo in the highest value placements on his clothing previously occupied by Adidas.

In a statement to ESPN, Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart said: “We've mutually agreed to part ways with long-time Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson,

"For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We've had a front-row seat to see him win multiple major championships, ascend to the No.1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history - all while wearing the 3-Stripes.

“We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward."

The ESPN report claims that Johnson will continue to wear Adidas shoes in competition, even though he won’t be financially compensated for doing so.

It has also been revealed that Adidas has ended its long-standing relationship with another LIV player, Sergio Garcia. It is understood that the company choose not to renew the Spaniard’s deal.

In August 2022, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted reacted to news of LIV Golf’s emergence by calling it the “normal evolution” of golf.

“Eventually it is the bodies who need to decide what they do," he told CNBC. "We have the same conversation when you look upon the Champions League or the World Cup with UEFA or FIFA. We have a very strong point of view of the players and, in essence, we want to make certain that we partner with the best player. We think that is how easy that is."

Johnson, Garcia and their fellow LIV golfers start their season this week at Mayakoba in Mexico.