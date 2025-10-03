Sign up for our daily newsletter
Dustin Johnson has missed the last two Ryder Cups, but he has not given up hope of on day returning to the Team USA setup.
Johnson had announced himself as a mainstay in the US team during his career, with his last appearance coming at Whistling Straits in 2021.
That week the former world No. 1 won five points from five to help the Americans secure a record-breaking 19-9 victory over their European rivals.
A year later Johnson opted to make the move from the PGA Tour from LIV Golf, and has since been unable to find the form to play his way back into a Ryder Cup team.
He was forced to watch Team USA’s defeat to the Europeans in New York from home last week, but the 4Aces captain is keen to get himself back into the picture for the trip to Ireland in 2027.
“I’d love to,” Johnson said when asked at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship if he wanted to return to the Ryder Cup fold.
“I just need to play a little better. But I finally feel like I have my game coming back into form. I’ve got a lot more confidence in it and I am starting to swing it well again.
“I went through about a year where I just wasn’t swinging at it very well. But I feel I am now starting to hit a lot of nice shots and feel a lot more consistent.
“It just wasn’t very consistent for a long time now, but the last few months have been nice.”
Johnson is in DP World Tour action in Scotland this week, and got his tournament got off to a strong start with an eight-under-par 64 in round one at Carnoustie.
“Very pleased,” he said of his day one showing on Thursday. “We went out early. Not much wind. We got the first eight or nine holes, nice weather.
“Yeah, hit a lot of really nice shots. Holed a couple putts but yeah, played pretty solid. Kept it out of the bunkers, and yeah, it was a nice round.”
