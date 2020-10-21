Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

World No.1 Dustin Johnson is the latest high-profile tour pro to test positive for COVID-19.

Per PGA Tour protocols, the 36-year-old has has withdrawn from this week's CJ CUP at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

He must now complete 14 days self-isolation before he can return to competition.

In a statement, the PGA Tour revealed that Johnson was administered a test after experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. The result came back positive, prompting his his withdrawal from the tournament. He has been replaced in the field by JT Poston.



“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” said Johnson. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the tour's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Earlier today, Jbe Kruger was withdrawn from this week's European Tour event, the Scottish Championship, after testing positive for COVID-19 on-site at Fairmont St Andrews.

Last week, world No.16 Tony Finau tested positive ahead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

He was the first player to return a positive for coronavirus on the PGA Tour since Sam Horsfield and Scottie Scheffler ahead of last month's US Open at Winged Foot.