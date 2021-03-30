EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game

American video game company Electronic Arts has confirmed that a new PGA Tour golf game is in the pipeline.



A press release revealed that the game, named EA Sports PGA Tour, is currently in development and will allow golf fans to build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of PGA Tour events such as the PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs and many more yet to be revealed tournaments.

The game will also feature many of the world’s most famous courses where fans will have the option to play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf.

The announcement of EA Sports’ return to the golf gaming world will rival PGA Tour 2K21 which was launched in the August of last year. Tiger Woods recently announced that he has partnered with the 2K21 team to create further golf games down the line.

“EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said Cam Weber, EA Sports executive vice president.

"Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup.”

EA Sports will be allowed to replicate PGA Tour courses and tournaments as a result of a new, long-term deal, signed with the tour this year.

“We’ve partnered with EA SPORTS to bring immersive golf video game experiences to fans of all ages for years,” said Len Brown, PGA Tour chief legal officer and executive vice president licensing and merchandising.

“We are thrilled to continue working with EA Sports on its golf franchise to authentically represent the PGA Tour for the next generation. The newest game will give golf fans another way to experience their favorite sport, or to discover their passion for it.”

It has also been revealed that the game will be built on the EA Frostbite engine and leveraging next-gen technology, promises stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay.

More details, as well as a launch date for the new game, are expected to be announced in the coming months.