EA Sports PGA Tour launch date revealed

Video game giant EA Sports has announced its return to the world of golf will take place next spring.

The firm, which earlier confirmed it planned to launch a new PGA Tour series, has now revealed the franchise will be released in 2023.

In the new game, golfers will be able to play all four men’s majors as well as the Players Championship, the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Amundi Evian Championship.

“There are few things in sports that match the thrill of winning a major championship, and we’re excited to bring all four majors - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship - and a true next gen championship golf experience to fans next year,” said Cam Weber of EA Sports.

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮

Coming Spring 2023 🗓️



Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) March 22, 2022

“Through our PGA Tour and LPGA partnerships, all-new PGA Tour athlete tracking integration, and events like The Players Championship and FedExCup playoffs, players will be able to get an all-access pass to pro championship golf like never before.”

Further details on the playable golfers and courses will be revealed closer to the game’s launch.

It marks EA’s return to golf for the first time since 2015, after its highly successful PGA Tour series which began in 1990.