search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEA Sports PGA Tour launch date revealed

Golf News

EA Sports PGA Tour launch date revealed

By Jamie Hall22 March, 2022
EA Sports ea sports pga tour PGA Tour Tour News gaming
Ea Pga

Video game giant EA Sports has announced its return to the world of golf will take place next spring.

The firm, which earlier confirmed it planned to launch a new PGA Tour series, has now revealed the franchise will be released in 2023.

In the new game, golfers will be able to play all four men’s majors as well as the Players Championship, the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Amundi Evian Championship.

• Robert MacIntyre reveals "ultimate goal"

• Controversial TV star backs Phil Mickelson

“There are few things in sports that match the thrill of winning a major championship, and we’re excited to bring all four majors - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship - and a true next gen championship golf experience to fans next year,” said Cam Weber of EA Sports.

“Through our PGA Tour and LPGA partnerships, all-new PGA Tour athlete tracking integration, and events like The Players Championship and FedExCup playoffs, players will be able to get an all-access pass to pro championship golf like never before.”

• Is this a sign Tiger Woods will play the Masters?

• Former footballer in membership snub

Further details on the playable golfers and courses will be revealed closer to the game’s launch.

It marks EA’s return to golf for the first time since 2015, after its highly successful PGA Tour series which began in 1990.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - EA Sports

Related Articles - ea sports pga tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - gaming

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow