search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEA Sports PGA Tour to feature iconic St Andrews Old Course

Golf News

EA Sports PGA Tour to feature iconic St Andrews Old Course

By Ryan Crombie15 July, 2021
st andrews links EA Sports ea sports pga tour Martin Slumbers The R&A Major Championships The 150th Open
Open Championship Easports

Soon, you won’t have to wait for your name to be selected in a ballot to experience the historic Old Course at St Andrews Links.

Why’s that? Because Electronic Arts and The R&A have cooked up a deal that will see the famous course feature in the upcoming video game, EA Sports PGA Tour.

The new partnership comes in celebration of the 150th Open Championship, which will be hosted across the Old Course in July 2022.

• Open Confidential: Who our team are backing

• The Open or British Open - We got the answer

The tournament itself, as well as the Old Course, will be featured in the game when it launches in Spring 2022, EA Sports said.

The announcement means that all four major tournaments will feature in the video game – the only game to boast such a feat.

In addition to playing the Old Course, EA Sports PGA Tour players can also look forward to the return of fan favourite gameplay elements such as the three-click swing method. This makes its return alongside analog and brand-new swing mechanics which will be detailed further in the coming months.

“We could not be happier to partner with EA to bring golfers and players from all over the world to our celebration of The 150th Open via EA Sports PGA Tour,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

• Bryson DeChambeau and the pursuit of reinvention

• Paige Spiranac blocked by major champ

“EA Sports plays an important role in taking golf to a wider audience through its highly realistic and immersive game.”

Along with the ultra-realistic addition of the Old Course, the new game will also render the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse and the Swilcan Bridge in stunning next-gen visuals through the proprietary Frostbite engine.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - st andrews links

Related Articles - EA Sports

Related Articles - Martin Slumbers

Related Articles - The R&A

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Open: Final round tee times
The Open: Sunday shoot-out awaits at Royal St George's
The Open: Round 3 'This & That'
WATCH: Dustin Johnson smacks marshall in BUM with wayward shot
The Open: Robert MacIntyre sizzles at sun-kissed St George's

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Swing through the ball to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow