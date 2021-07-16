EA Sports PGA Tour to feature iconic St Andrews Old Course

Soon, you won’t have to wait for your name to be selected in a ballot to experience the historic Old Course at St Andrews Links.



Why’s that? Because Electronic Arts and The R&A have cooked up a deal that will see the famous course feature in the upcoming video game, EA Sports PGA Tour.

The new partnership comes in celebration of the 150th Open Championship, which will be hosted across the Old Course in July 2022.

The tournament itself, as well as the Old Course, will be featured in the game when it launches in Spring 2022, EA Sports said.

The announcement means that all four major tournaments will feature in the video game – the only game to boast such a feat.

In addition to playing the Old Course, EA Sports PGA Tour players can also look forward to the return of fan favourite gameplay elements such as the three-click swing method. This makes its return alongside analog and brand-new swing mechanics which will be detailed further in the coming months.

“We could not be happier to partner with EA to bring golfers and players from all over the world to our celebration of The 150th Open via EA Sports PGA Tour,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

“EA Sports plays an important role in taking golf to a wider audience through its highly realistic and immersive game.”

Along with the ultra-realistic addition of the Old Course, the new game will also render the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse and the Swilcan Bridge in stunning next-gen visuals through the proprietary Frostbite engine.