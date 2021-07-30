EA Sports PGA Tour to feature women’s major championship

Get excited. Golf's hotly-anticipated video game just got even better.



In what is being seen as a monumental announcement, Electronic Arts and the LPGA has announced a major step in its ever-evolving partnership to deliver an authentic women’s golf experience in its upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour video game.

Just as the new video game will feature the four men’s major championships, it has been revealed that the Amundi Evian Championship will be playable in the game as part of the LPGA Tour.

“We’re thrilled that the LPGA Tour is coming back to EA Sports PGA Tour especially with the inclusion of a major global tournament like The Amundi Evian Championship,” said Brian Carroll, the LPGA’s senior vice president of global media distribution.

“EA SPORTS has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women’s golf in an authentic and modern way.”

When the game launches in spring 2022, all players will be able to tee-off as a female golfer at the truest representation of the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, thanks to the power of EA’s Frostbite game engine.

The in-depth women’s golf experience will also feature a series of LPGA-themed challenges, amateur tournaments and events.

“I’m beyond excited to be included as one of the female golfers in EA Sports PGA Tour,” said Jin Young Ko, professional golfer, and winner of The 2019 Amundi Evian Championship.

“Women’s golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world. I can’t wait to see how it turns out – and I can’t wait to play the game!”

Ko joins a host of LPGA Tour athletes coming to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR when it launches next year. Each of these athletes can be used to compete in the game’s multiple game modes.

As well as delivering an authentic women’s golf game, EA Sports recently announced that Augusta National and the Old Course at St Andrews Links will feature in the game as part of its PGA Tour game mode.