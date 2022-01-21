Eager golf fans queuing up to attend bunkered LIVE

There are now just four weeks to go until Europe’s biggest and best consumer golf exhibition, bunkered LIVE, opens its doors to English golfers for the very first time.

Thousands of avid golf fans have already secured their entry to the hot ticket show and access to a host of great value-added incentives.

The £16 pre-book tickets provide attendees full day show access along with three free rounds of golf at participating clubs in England, a £25 bunkered Golf Beaks voucher and £5 to spend at the in-show superstore.



However, these benefits are exclusive to pre-book tickets and are not available with the full priced tickets available on event days at the NEC for £18.

The bunkered LIVE experience, from February 18-20, promises to be an all-encompassing golf experience.

4 Week countdown is ON to Europe's biggest golf show arriving to @thenec



— bunkered LIVE (@bunkeredLive) January 21, 2022

The sport’s biggest brands, including the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade and Titleist, will be exhibiting their latest equipment and apparel, whilst there will also be star names and a host of fun-filled experiences for players of all levels of ability to test their skills on.

If those skills need polishing, there are PGA pros on hand to give FREE golf lessons and an incredible 32-bay indoor driving range on which to practice and test some of that new equipment.



Alan Boyd, head of events at organisers, PSP Media Group, said: “We are thrilled at the response we’ve had from golfers preparing to attend bunkered LIVE at our first show in England.

“The scale of the event is why we’re coming to Birmingham’s NEC and it’s clear from ticket sales we’re going to have one very busy and hugely exciting weekend in prospect.

“We look forward to welcoming men, women and families along with star names and famous brands to the event.

This will be a showcase for golf like no other with the very best of golf on show at this unique festival of golf. A memorable experience for all awaits.”

bunkered LIVE will also be taking place at Glasgow’s SEC from March 18-20.



Tickets for both events are on sale now. Full information can be found on the bunkered LIVE website.