Earlston golfer taking on 100 holes today

A keen golfer from the Scottish borders is taking on 100 holes of golf today to help raise funds for Parkinson’s UK as part of the charity’s PAR for Parkinson’s series.

Grant Robson, 29, from Earlston is currently playing the mammoth round at his local Lauder Golf Club.

Grant’s grandad, Ian Douglas, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago and is a former club captain at the 9-hole course.

He is being joined by his friend Chris Fraser whose aunt also lives with the condition.

• Rahm produces epic US Open finish

• US Open hopeful four-putts from FIVE FEET



Grant has raised almost £1000 in fundraising ahead of his huge day of golf which he hopes to kick off around 4:30 in the morning.

"This is my first fundraising event for Parkinson's UK but my family have done a number of sponsored walks and different events to help raise funds," said Grant before heading out onto the course. "My grandad was diagnosed with Parkinson's 10 years ago and Chris' auntie also lives with Parkinson's so it's a charity that's close to both our family's hearts so we're just trying to raise as much money as possible.

"I think it's going to take us about 15-17 hours. We're going to start about 4:30 or 5am and that will take us through to about 8/8:30pm.

"We'll take food in the car and out on the course with us. We'll try to get the first 36 out the road and have a break and then we'll maybe try to do another 28 or 36.

"Towards the end I think we'll just be nudging our way along and we'll maybe just pick one club and walk around with the one club!

"The club have let everyone know what's going on. My grandad is an ex-club captain there so the guys know him and have been great with us."

You can donate to Grant’s JustGiving page here:

Click here for more information on PAR for Parkinson’s.