Early-bird tickets for Scottish Golf Show on-sale NOW!

Organisers of the Scottish Golf Show have today revealed details of their best-ever early-bird ticket offer.



Taking place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 22-24, the three-day festival of golf has firmly established itself as not just the curtain-raiser to the new season but one of the best value weekends of golf you’ll ever get... and this year promises to be no different.

No matter whether you’re a scratch player who gets in multiple rounds per week or a complete beginner who has made taking up golf their big resolution for 2019, the Scottish Golf Show is the place for you.

And with early-bird tickets priced at just £7.95*, you would be mad not to go.



On top of admission to the show, those who take up the early-bird ticket offer also get:

• THREE rounds of golf from your choice of over 20 courses



• A free £5 to spend in the all-new, huge Affordable Golf Shop



• £100 off your next holiday with golf travel specialists GolfKings



All of this for just £7.95!



•• TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS AMAZING DEAL, CLICK HERE

This year's Scottish Golf Show also promises to be the most interactive and fun-packed edition of the event to date. You can try all of the latest product from the biggest brand names in the game, and take part in a host of fun and interactive challenges, where there are some truly fantastic prizes to be won.



"At the Scottish Golf Show, we pride ourselves on delivering the most diverse and interactive golf experience possible,” said show organiser Tom Lovering. "We truly believe that our early-bird ticket represents the best £7.95 you will spend on golf all season.



"However, as it is only available for a limited time, we'd urge people to book now to avoid disappointment."

•• TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS AMAZING DEAL, CLICK HERE



* Terms & Conditions apply

