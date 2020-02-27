EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES!



Sid Owen, famous for playing Ricky Butcher in EastEnders, has shared pictures of nasty injuries he sustained playing golf in Thailand.



Owen, 48, required more than 15 hours of reconstructive surgery after being hit in the face by a golf ball at the Siam Country Club on January 17.

He is awaiting the results of a brain scan before he can be allowed to return home.

“One minute I’m playing a round and the next I’m in total agony and on my way to hospital,” he told The Sun.



“But actually I’ve almost been lucky because they’ve told me if it had hit me two inches higher up I’d probably be dead from that sort of impact.

Owen, a keen golfer, explained that he was playing golf with a friend when a ball rebounded off a tree and hit him in the face.



“I was stood about ten feet away when it hit me, hard, and of course it hurt like hell, but it was the shock factor too,” he said.



“I remember seeing two teeth fly straight out of my mouth but it turned out to be a fracture in my face and a broken jaw, along with another tooth embedded into my jaw.”



He required to have a bone graft followed by several rounds of dental surgery because the damage was too extensive to treat all at once.

“It has just been five weeks of hell, total hell,” he added. “I came here for a detox to relax, as I have been doing sober for January annually for 20 years, and I was nearly ready to come home when it happened.”