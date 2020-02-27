search
EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury

Golf News

EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury

27 February, 2020
Sid Owen
Sid Owen

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES!

Sid Owen, famous for playing Ricky Butcher in EastEnders, has shared pictures of nasty injuries he sustained playing golf in Thailand.

Owen, 48, required more than 15 hours of reconstructive surgery after being hit in the face by a golf ball at the Siam Country Club on January 17.

He is awaiting the results of a brain scan before he can be allowed to return home.

“One minute I’m playing a round and the next I’m in total agony and on my way to hospital,” he told The Sun.

• Italian duo hit out at coronavirus withdrawal

• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

• Scots golf hotel to open with EYE-WATERING prices

“But actually I’ve almost been lucky because they’ve told me if it had hit me two inches higher up I’d probably be dead from that sort of impact.

25228426 8047385 Image A 8 1582732216577 25228430 8047385 Image A 9 1582732561670

Owen, a keen golfer, explained that he was playing golf with a friend when a ball rebounded off a tree and hit him in the face.

“I was stood about ten feet away when it hit me, hard, and of course it hurt like hell, but it was the shock factor too,” he said.

• Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

“I remember seeing two teeth fly straight out of my mouth but it turned out to be a fracture in my face and a broken jaw, along with another tooth embedded into my jaw.”

WATCH - INTRODUCING THE £4,000 DRIVER!

• gWest owner breaks his silence

• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley

He required to have a bone graft followed by several rounds of dental surgery because the damage was too extensive to treat all at once.

“It has just been five weeks of hell, total hell,” he added. “I came here for a detox to relax, as I have been doing sober for January annually for 20 years, and I was nearly ready to come home when it happened.”

