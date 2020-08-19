search
Golf News

Eddie Pepperell brands Ladies Scottish Open "painfully slow"

By Michael McEwan16 August, 2020
Ladies Scottish Open Eddie Pepperell LPGA Ladies European Tour Twitter Pace of Play Slow play women's golf Stacy Lewis
If you were frustrated at the pace of play during this week's Ladies Scottish Open, you weren't alone - Eddie Pepperell was annoyed by it, too.

The two-time European Tour winner took to Twitter to hit out at the speed of the players at The Renaissance Club - and he didn't mince his words.

"Painfully slow, awful TV," wrote the Englishman in response to a picture of American pro Jennifer Song and her caddie consulting three separate books on a tee during the final round. 

Song, who ultimately finished in a tie for seventh, was one of the worst offenders for slow play at the East Lothian venue as the Ladies European Tour returned to action following its COVID-19 hiatus. 

Eventual winner Stacy Lewis was grouped with Song and Azahara Munoz on both Saturday and Sunday and, after getting her hands on the trophy, the former world No.1 - one of the quicker players in the game - also hit out at the pace of play.

"It shouldn’t take that long to play,” said Lewis after a final round that took more than five hours. “I knew it was going to. That’s the sad part. You is know it’s going to take that long. 

"I do think an effort needs to be made across the board to play faster, because obviously I wasn’t watching it on TV, but I’m sure it couldn’t have been fun to watch on TV. There’s just so much the announcers can talk about to fill time."

Others were frustrated by the pace, too...

