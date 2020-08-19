Eddie Pepperell brands Ladies Scottish Open "painfully slow"

If you were frustrated at the pace of play during this week's Ladies Scottish Open, you weren't alone - Eddie Pepperell was annoyed by it, too.

The two-time European Tour winner took to Twitter to hit out at the speed of the players at The Renaissance Club - and he didn't mince his words.

"Painfully slow, awful TV," wrote the Englishman in response to a picture of American pro Jennifer Song and her caddie consulting three separate books on a tee during the final round.

Painfully slow, awful TV. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 16, 2020

Song, who ultimately finished in a tie for seventh, was one of the worst offenders for slow play at the East Lothian venue as the Ladies European Tour returned to action following its COVID-19 hiatus.

Eventual winner Stacy Lewis was grouped with Song and Azahara Munoz on both Saturday and Sunday and, after getting her hands on the trophy, the former world No.1 - one of the quicker players in the game - also hit out at the pace of play.



"It shouldn’t take that long to play,” said Lewis after a final round that took more than five hours. “I knew it was going to. That’s the sad part. You is know it’s going to take that long.

"I do think an effort needs to be made across the board to play faster, because obviously I wasn’t watching it on TV, but I’m sure it couldn’t have been fun to watch on TV. There’s just so much the announcers can talk about to fill time."

Others were frustrated by the pace, too...

The pace of play was ridiculous, players waiting for their partners to play before getting ready to play and get rid of these books showing the slopes on the greens. Well done Stacey you deserved it for your patience alone — Royal Blue (@drcherrypark) August 16, 2020

Pace of Play was hugely disappointing from a tour looking to establish a wider viewership. The product just isn't as marketable with @TheJenniferSong playing at a glacial pace like that. Impressed by Stacy calling it out. Really commendable.#LPGA — Golf Baws (@golfbaws) August 16, 2020

Stacey Lewis is absolutely right, the pace of play at the Ladies Scottish Open is dreadful. Why aren’t the slowcoaches timed and put on the clock? — TheGolfDivoTee™ (@TheGolfDivoTee) August 16, 2020

The @LPGA has a SERIOUS pace-of-play problem, but their approach to the issue is a mess. @LPGACommish should work implement a new INDIVIDUAL slow play penalty system, to target the real problem players. As a viewer, it’s tedious, but for the fast players it must be torture #GOLF — WallStPete (@WallStPete) August 16, 2020

The pace of play in this final group is so brutal, even TV can’t hide it. Feel for Stacey Lewis — Shosh Agus-Kleinman (@ShoshEAK) August 16, 2020

Pace of play has been torturous.....switched over to F1 several times ... — Harley (@Laser9910) August 16, 2020