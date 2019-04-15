He might not leave with the Green Jacket but Eddie Pepperell can depart Augusta National on Sunday night having taken one very significant scalp.

The Englishman, out first on Saturday morning, had the now-legendary Jeff Knox playing alongside him a non-competing marker after an uneven number of players made the cut.

Knox, 56, has achieved something approaching cult status amongst Masters fans. The club member has, over the years, played alongside many of the game’s top players when the cut has fallen on an odd number.

In 2014, he famously outscored Rory McIlroy in the third round, carding a two-under 70 to the Northern Irishman’s 71.

Pepperell was the latest to have the three-time Georgia Mid-Am champion for company – and, to his delight, he avoided the same fate as befell McIlroy.

Asked about playing with Knox, Pepperell joked: “I beat him, so you can actually report that. I don't want you to miss that. Going around I did beat him, which makes me better than Rory McIlroy, apparently.”

According to Pepperell, who had a level-par 72, Knox carded a two-over 74.

“I wasn't sure I was playing with him until I saw him on the range hitting balls,” he added. “Then I saw him swinging it and I thought I'm in trouble. He has a really nice swing. The course is probably a little too long for him at this point but he's a good player and his short game was brilliant.

“And he was nice, really good to play with. Dare I say it, he's the friendliest professional that I ever played with.”

Unfortunately for Knox, his services won’t be required in the final round. A weather-enforced change to the schedule has the players setting off in three-balls from the first and tenth tees.