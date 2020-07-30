Eddie Pepperell explains why his home club BANNED him

Eddie Pepperell has revealed how he was hit with a six-month ban from his home club several years ago after damaging a green in a fit of rage.



The 29-year-old European Tour star explained the circumstances that led to his temporary expulsion from Frilford Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire in an episode of ‘A Round With Radar’, a PING production made with Sky Sports Golf commentator Wayne Riley.

Pepperell, a two-time winner on the European Tour, relived his "quite petulant history" with the club's fifth green.

"It was the club championship and I think it was the second round,” he said. “I was doing quite well but struggling on the greens, which was standard for me at Frilford and I had like a four-foot birdie putt and missed it. The red mist descended and I gave it one of those.”

He then demonstrated how he slammed his putter into the ground.

“I think I'd only done it six or seven times in my life up to that point, but this time I got caught,” he joked.

"I did do a great reparation job. I repaired it beautifully. You could barely see what had happened afterwards, but the group behind did come and notice it and then they pulled it up and took a photo and made it look much way worse than it was.”

Pepperell was subsequently hauled in front of the club committee to explain himself.

"I got six months for that,” he added.

You can watch the full episode of ‘A Round With Radar’ below:

