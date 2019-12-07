search
Eddie Pepperell has hilarious reaction to Reed's "cheating"

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell has hilarious reaction to Reed's "cheating"

By Michael McEwan07 December, 2019
Eddie Pepperell

Trust Eddie Pepperell to come up with a witty response to Patrick Reed's alleged cheating in the Bahamas.

Former Masters champion Reed was assessed a two-shot penalty at the end of the third round of the Hero World Challenge after television cameras caught him improving his lie in a waste area on the par-5 11th hole. 

After his round, the 29-year-old said he hadn't done so intentionally but accepted the penalty after reviewing the video evidence. 

The incident provoked a furious reaction on Twitter, with Solheim Cup winner Anne van Dam calling for Reed to be disqualified from the event and banned from the tour.

However, it was left to Eddie Pepperell to capture the consensus in his own inimitable way...

Classic Eddie!

Here are some more of the Englishman's best tweets.

What's your take on Reed's antics? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

