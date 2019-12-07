Eddie Pepperell has hilarious reaction to Reed's "cheating"

Trust Eddie Pepperell to come up with a witty response to Patrick Reed's alleged cheating in the Bahamas.

Former Masters champion Reed was assessed a two-shot penalty at the end of the third round of the Hero World Challenge after television cameras caught him improving his lie in a waste area on the par-5 11th hole.

After his round, the 29-year-old said he hadn't done so intentionally but accepted the penalty after reviewing the video evidence.

The incident provoked a furious reaction on Twitter, with Solheim Cup winner Anne van Dam calling for Reed to be disqualified from the event and banned from the tour.

However, it was left to Eddie Pepperell to capture the consensus in his own inimitable way...

Taking Gus and Pip to the beach in a minute. Glad I brought my clubs up with me cause after seeing @PReedGolf last night I’m gonna get some practice in... What the fuck were you thinking?! — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 7, 2019

Classic Eddie!

